'Immense' - Pundit lauds Burnley star's efforts as instrumental in Clarets' survival

Despite their opponents desperately flooding forward in search of a goal, just three of the Cottagers' 21 shots hit the target, as Sean Dyche's side racked up their tenth clean sheet of the season.

The Clarets' resilient defensive efforts saw Ben Mee earn a place in Garth Crooks' team of the week, alongside the likes of Chelsea duo Benjamin Mendy and Antonio Rudiger, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, and Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson.

Writing for BBC Sport, Crooks gave his verdict on the game and Mee's showing, and said: “It's over. They fought bravely but fighting bravely was never enough for Fulham or Scott Parker to survive in the Premier League. Wins at Leicester, Anfield and Goodison gave them hope but that was all.

'Immense' - Burnley star lauded for performance in win over Fulham

“Burnley on the other hand have done it again. Chris Wood and Ashley Westwood were the players who produced the goals for the Clarets against Fulham but Ben Mee's partnership with James Tarkowski has been immense and one of the main reasons Burnley have survived another season in the Premier League.”