Ratings: Fulham v Burnley

Sean Dyche's side will now play in the top flight for a sixth successive season thanks to goals from Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood.
Westwood broke the deadlock in the 35th minute when finishing Matej Vydra's pass from the penalty spot.
Wood then netted his eighth goal in as many games with a thunderbolt, turning on Josh Brownhill's pass and picking out the top corner.
1. Nick Pope 7.3
Saved by the woodwork when Anguissa's drive came down off the underside of the bar, but had little else to do. Eased some of the pressure with a number of high claims and punches and made several routine stops to deny Cavaleiro and Mitrovic.
2. Matt Lowton 7
Had a shaky start to the game when Lookman and Robinson found some space down the left hand side, but slowly grew into it. Delivered a superb raking pass in the build up to the opener and looked far more assured after the break.
3. Charlie Taylor 7.5
Limited Fulham's productivity down that side of the pitch, severely negating the threat of Cavaleiro and Tete. Covered well when necessary, provided an outlet in more advanced positions and bravely stuck a toe in at crucial moments.
4. James Tarkowski 7.8
Clean sheets don't come easy in the Premier League, but Tarkowski makes it look easy as times. Made a sublime intervention to thwart Lookman early on and just got better from that point. Almost scored with a first half header, which would've capped a fine display.