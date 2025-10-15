'I'm still quick': Burnley's Kyle Walker makes 'honest' admission about his pace

If Kyle Walker has lost a yard of pace, it’s not been particularly noticeable.

Many outside observers had claimed the 35-year-old’s legs had gone prior to his £5m summer move from Manchester City.

But one of the most noticeable elements of the right-back’s early season performances at Turf Moor has been his well-documented pace, which is certainly still there.

While the England international may have lost a yard or two, he’s still among the quickest players in the league.

“Even now in the races at Burnley that we do, I still think I’m as quick as I was,” he told Sky Sports. “I think there’s only Lyle [Foster] that is quicker than me.

“I’m still quick, but if I was to be honest with myself I’ve probably lost a little bit, but being fortunate losing a little bit when you were already quick means you’re still quick.”

Kyle Walker in action for Burnley against Aston Villa. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The right-back has started every league game for the Clarets since making the move to Turf Moor for a £5m fee.

Having been handed the vice-captaincy, the 35-year-old – a prolific winner during his time at the Etihad – is now being tasked with a different challenge: helping keep Burnley in the Premier League.

Walker has naturally taken on a leadership role within Scott Parker’s squad, helping to drive the standards that will be required if Burnley are able to stave off relegation.

“I hope I’m leading,” he added. “I hope I’m showing them the standards every day.

“You don’t take your foot off the gas, because if people smell weakness, they’re going to tread all over you in this league. As soon as they find a gap in the defence or someone is not tracking back, they will exploit it.

“To survive in this league, with a lesser club like Burnley compared to Manchester City, everyone has to be at 100 per cent on every game day.”

