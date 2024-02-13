'If the situation does arise': JJ Watt addresses stance of Burnley's board to relegation
and live on Freeview channel 276
Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool means Vincent Kompany’s side now have just 14 games left to stave off relegation back to the Championship.
As it stands, the Clarets sit seven points clear of safety with title-challenging Arsenal next up.
Watt, the club’s minority shareholder, was quizzed about Burnley’s current plight while appearing on the US-based CBS Golazo Sport show over the weekend.
He said: “Being on the board, being in meetings you don’t ever want to have to prepare for [relegation], but realistically it’s irresponsible if you don’t.
“Of course we’re prepared for that situation, we’ve discussed all those things, but we’re fighting and doing everything we can to try and stay up.
“We got a few good loans during the last transfer window in [Maxime] Esteve, [Lorenz] Assignon and [David] Fofana, so we’re going to fight our hardest and do our best.
“If the situation does arise, we’ll be prepared for it and we will prepare to bounce back up very quickly.”
Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, Watt is confident the club remains in good hands with Kompany at the helm.
“He’s great,” the NFL legend added.
“Some of my favourite times have been sitting in the dressing room with Vince, just talking football, talking through the tactics, talking through the mentality, the motivation. He’s been brilliant at that.
“He’s been a fun part of my job.”