'Ideal': Vincent Kompany explains why Burnley sent Scott Twine on loan to Hull City
The attacking midfielder recently joined Hull City on loan, before making his debut in a 2-1 win against rivals Blackburn Rovers.
The 24-year-old was limited to making just eight starts and 18 appearances last term during an injury-hit campaign.
It meant Twine, who joined from MK Dons for a £4m fee last summer, had to watch on for most of the time as Kompany’s men romped to the Championship title.
He did, however, feature more regularly during the final weeks of the campaign following his return to full fitness.
“We saw the best of Scott towards the end of last season,” Kompany said.
“He made the jump already from League One straight into the Championship and it went really quick. We felt a year for him in the Championship would be ideal for his development. He’s going to get loads of game time.
“He’s an important player within a club that tries to play in a similar way as us, so I’m confident the manager Liam will try and help them improve and he will improve the squad, so that’s good for us.
“We also wanted to make sure we never conceded anything else in a loan.”
Hull boss Liam Rosenior recently revealed his side had beaten off competition from a host of second tier sides to seal Twine’s signature.
He went on to say it was the Tigers’ style of play that proved to be the biggest contributing factor.
“I’m absolutely delighted that Scott has joined us,” Rosenior told Hull’s official website.
“We’ve beaten off competition from many top clubs in the Championship to secure his signature, based on our identity and style of play.
“This signing shows the ambition we have and that we want the best players we can get. He’s someone we’ve waited for but he’s worth the wait.
“He’s the perfect type of player I want in my team because he completely fits our philosophy. What I love about Scott is his ability to finish actions – to take shots, convert chances and he’s deadly from set-plays. His personality will completely fit into the group."