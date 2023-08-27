'Ideal': Vincent Kompany explains why Burnley sent Scott Twine on loan to Hull City

Vincent Kompany believes a season of regular football in the Championship will be ideal for Burnley’s Scott Twine.

The attacking midfielder recently joined Hull City on loan, before making his debut in a 2-1 win against rivals Blackburn Rovers.

The 24-year-old was limited to making just eight starts and 18 appearances last term during an injury-hit campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It meant Twine, who joined from MK Dons for a £4m fee last summer, had to watch on for most of the time as Kompany’s men romped to the Championship title.

He did, however, feature more regularly during the final weeks of the campaign following his return to full fitness.

“We saw the best of Scott towards the end of last season,” Kompany said.

“He made the jump already from League One straight into the Championship and it went really quick. We felt a year for him in the Championship would be ideal for his development. He’s going to get loads of game time.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Scott Twine of Burnley celebrates after scoring the team's third goal from a free kick during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s an important player within a club that tries to play in a similar way as us, so I’m confident the manager Liam will try and help them improve and he will improve the squad, so that’s good for us.

“We also wanted to make sure we never conceded anything else in a loan.”

Hull boss Liam Rosenior recently revealed his side had beaten off competition from a host of second tier sides to seal Twine’s signature.

He went on to say it was the Tigers’ style of play that proved to be the biggest contributing factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m absolutely delighted that Scott has joined us,” Rosenior told Hull’s official website.

“We’ve beaten off competition from many top clubs in the Championship to secure his signature, based on our identity and style of play.

“This signing shows the ambition we have and that we want the best players we can get. He’s someone we’ve waited for but he’s worth the wait.