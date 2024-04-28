Ian Wright makes 'unlucky' Burnley claim following eventful Manchester United draw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vincent Kompany’s side now sit just two points adrift of safety with three games remaining, albeit Nottingham Forest’s game in hand comes against Manchester City later today.

While a point is not a bad result at all for Burnley in their fight against relegation, Wright – analysing the game on Match of the day – felt the three points were there for the taking against an open and vulnerable United side.

“Hopefully it’s not too late [Burnley’s run of form, which has seen them lost just one of their last eight],” the former Claret told presenter Gary Lineker.

“Playing against Manchester United, you’re probably going to get opportunities, but it just came down to poor execution. That’s the problem they had.

“It’s the decision making. Vincent Kompany is saying he doesn’t mind the cock-ups at the back if they can take their chances, but they’re not taking them.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Ian Wright looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Semi Final match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on April 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“They did cut through United though, often with just one pass. That’s how easy it was.

“They’ve had more possession than United at Old Trafford. Burnley, second from bottom. But I think they were very unlucky to not have won this game. They could have won it with better finishing.”

There will also be a sense of frustration with how United were allowed to open the scoring 11 minutes from time given it came from another costly Burnley mistake.

The otherwise superb Sander Berge was the surprise culprit, seeing his poor pass intercepted by Antony who went on to slot past Arijanet Muric in the Burnley goal.

“Sander Berge is a quality player, he knows he can’t be passing the ball across like that. It’s just crazy,” Wright said.