Huddersfield Town v Burnley confirmed XIs and team news as James Trafford left out

Burnley split their squad today for their first public pre-season friendlies of the summer – away to Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town respectively.

Manager Scott Parker has split his squad evenly between the two games, including a mixture of senior first-team players and a handful of youngsters.

The starting XIs are both strong, but both benches are predominately youngsters – perhaps suggesting the senior players will get 60/70 minutes under their belts.

Summer signing Kyle Walker wears the captain’s armband at Huddersfield, while Josh Cullen is skipper at Shrewsbury.

The likes of of Maxime Esteve, Hannibal and Lyle Foster feature at Huddersfield, while Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Ramsey and Ashley Barnes are all in Shrewsbury.

The headline news is that James Trafford is not involved amid strong speculation surrounding his future.

The 22-year-old is reportedly closing in on a return to Manchester City, landing a major blow to Newcastle United who have sought his signature for the past year.

The Clarets take on Huddersfield and Shrewsbury in a pre-season double header (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

The goalkeeper didn’t travel to Portugal for their recent warm weather training camp and is left out today also, with his Burnley career seemingly close to coming to an end.

Elsewhere, Zeki Amdouni misses out through injury having been sidelined for a number of months with what has been reported as a cruciate ligament tear, although there’s yet to be any official confirmation.

Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Owen Dodgson, Connor Roberts, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Michael Obafemi and Zian Flemming aren’t involved either.

Today’s games are Burnley’s first public games since last season’s Championship triumph. To date they’ve beaten Fleetwood Town 1-0 behind closed doors thanks to a Marcus Edwards strike, before a Jacob Bruun Larsen goal secured a 1-1 draw against Wolves out in Portugal.

TEAMS

Huddersfield: Goodman, Low, Whatmough, Gooch, Wiles, Harness, Roosken, Kane, Kasumu, Sway, May

Subs: Nicholls, Hurl, Sorensen, Ledson, Taylor, Balker, Charles, Ladapo, Feeney, Radulovic, Ashia, Vost

Burnley XI to face Huddersfield: Hladky, Walker (C), Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Laurent, Hannibal, Koleosho, Bruun Larsen, Anthony, Foster

Subs: Weiss, Balogan, Pye, Leuluai, Pimlott, Bauress, Brierley, McDermott, Tweedy, Pouani, Westley, Johnson

Burnley XI to face Shrewsbury: Green, Sonne, Worrall, Tuanzebe, Delcroix, Pires, Cullen (C), Ramsey, Edwards, Banel, Barnes

Subs: Casper, Sambo, Tchaouna, Adewumi, McCoy, Tresor, Adekoya, Ashton, Mchahon Brown, Campbell, Williams, Blackie

