How the Championship title race between Burnley and Leeds United will finish according to data experts
With both sides already promoted, all that is left to decide is the destination of the league title.
As it stands, both sides sit level on 97 points, but Leeds lead the way via a superior goal difference.
Daniel Farke’s side returned to the summit with a one-sided 4-0 win against Bristol City at Elland Road. The Clarets had temporarily moved ahead with a 5-0 thrashing of QPR on Saturday lunchtime.
Leeds know the title is theirs if they beat bottom side Plymouth Argyle on Saturday. But if they slip-up, Scott Parker’s men will be looking to pounce with a home win against play-off chasing Millwall.
Following this weekend’s round of fixtures, the experts at Opta have updated their predicted final table, including the expected points each side will accumulate.
Here’s the table in full:
Predicted final table
- Burnley – 99.12pts
- Leeds United – 99.01
- Sheffield United – 90.97
- Sunderland – 77.83
- Bristol City – 68.93
- Coventry City – 67.65
- Millwall – 66.69
- Blackburn Rovers – 65.82
- Middlesbrough – 65.09
- West Brom – 62.74
- Swansea City – 61.75
- Sheffield Wednesday – 58.20
- Watford – 57.54
- Norwich City – 55.82
- Portsmouth – 54.68
- QPR – 53.94
- Oxford United – 53.01
- Stoke City – 51.06
- Derby County – 50.67
- Luton Town – 50.01
- Preston North End – 49.84
- Hull City – 49.07
- Plymouth Argyle – 46.78
- Cardiff City – 44.94
