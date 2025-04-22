How Scott Parker’s Burnley promotion compares to Fulham and Bournemouth achievements

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker believes his Premier League promotion with Burnley outranks the ones he achieved with Fulham and Bournemouth.

Monday night’s 2-1 win against Sheffield United means the Clarets will be lining up back in the top flight next season after a year away.

For Parker, that means he’s now achieved promotion from the Championship on three separate occasions, having also achieved the same feat with Fulham in 2020 and the Cherries two years later.

Only Steve Bruce has more with four. Daniel Farke and Neil Warnock also have three to their name.

When asked how this promotion with Burnley ranks with the other two, Parker said: “This one is right up there, I think this is probably the best to be honest with you.

“I don’t like talking about myself but I came out of work, I had a couple of blips, not blips but I came out of work, I got the sack from [Club] Brugge] and I spent a year contemplating where I needed to improve.

“I jumped into this with a sole focus and an ambition to try and get us out of this division and I think what makes me most proud is this group really.

Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, celebrates with his players following the team's victory and subsequent promotion to the Premier League in the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England.

“I’ve mentioned it many times, this group is an incredible group. Every time I’ve pushed, every time I’ve tried to influence and teach, they’ve always tried to look, listen and try and execute. That’s all you can ask for.

“This [promotion] definitely feels different. It's different mainly because there's probably a bigger bond with this group.

“I feel like I've tried to nurture a group together, tried to educate, tried to teach. I'm delighted that they've got to where they need to get to.

“There's some players here that have probably never experienced Premier League football. There's some players here at a young age who are just starting out their careers.

“I'm immensely proud that they've got to that position of where they've got to, that’s probably the main thing.”

Despite his promotions with Fulham and Bournemouth, Parker’s stock took a big hit after his unsuccessful short stint in Belgium.

Parker, however, defended his record, which arguably deserves more respect from the outside world given how much he’s achieved aged just 44.

“I don't feel I had anything to prove,” he said. “But I've been a manager now for four full seasons. The four full seasons I've been a manager, three of those seasons I've got promoted and one season I got relegated out of the Premier League.

“The other two seasons, I lost my job at Brugge after 10 weeks and I lost my job at Bournemouth after four games.

“I didn't think I had anything to prove, but I just needed to make sure it was the right place, really. From the minute I stepped in an interview room and the people around that gave me a feeling and that's how I like to work.

“I want to be around good people and I'm just absolutely delighted that, not for me, I'm just delighted for this group.”