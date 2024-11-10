How Burnley line up for Swansea City test as Scott Parker keeps faith with side that faced West Brom

Scott Parker has kept faith with the side that took on West Brom in midweek for this afternoon’s encounter with Swansea City.

After four away games in five, Burnley return to Turf Moor looking to get back to winning ways after enduring four games without a victory.

While Scott Parker’s men weren’t able to overcome the Baggies on Thursday night, their performance was much improved and they were harshly denied a second-half goal when Jaidon Anthony’s header was contentiously ruled out for an apparent shove.

Parker has named the same side for the second game running, as he opts to make no chances. The bench remains unchanged too.

Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor and Lyle Foster all remain sidelined.

As for the Swans, they make two changes from their midweek 1-0 win against Watford as Joe Allen and Josh Tymon return to the side.

TEAMS

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Manager Scott Parker of Burnley looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Burnley FC at The Hawthorns on November 07, 2024 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Anthony, Sarmiento, Koleosho, Flemming

Subs: Hladky, Egan, Dodgson, Humphreys, Hannibal, Laurent, Agyei, Hountondji, Rodriguez

Swansea: Vigouroux, Key, Cabango, Tymon, Franco, Darling, Allen, Grimes, Ronald, Peart-Harris, Vipotnik

Subs: McLaughlin, Pedersen, Bianchini, Cullen, Tjoe-a-on, Christie, Naughton, Abbey, Abdulai

Referee: David Webb