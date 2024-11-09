Swansea City's Lawrence Vigouroux gives comical reason why he doesn't expect to be booed on Burnley return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lawrence Vigouroux has quipped he doesn’t expect to receive any boos on his return to Turf Moor as Burnley fans probably won’t recognise him.

The 30-year-old spent just 12 months with the Clarets after moving to East Lancashire on a free transfer from Swindon Town last year.

But the goalkeeper, who joined Swansea City on a permanent deal during the summer window, failed to make a single appearance for the club, spending the 2023/24 Premier League campaign as Vincent Kompany’s number three goalkeeper behind James Trafford and Arijanet Muric.

Despite his short-lived stint with the Clarets, Vigouroux doesn’t regret his 12 months with the club.

“I think it was a good learning curve for me, learning under a manager who has ended up going to Bayern Munich and all his staff,” Vigouroux told BBC Sport.

“For me it was really good to get my eye in at that sort of level. I enjoyed my time there with the players and the day-to-day stuff in the changing room.

“Of course it was a bit frustrating not playing and that's why I decided to go at the end of the season. I am really happy with the decision I made.

“I don’t think I'll get any boos though because unless they were watching the warm-ups, they won't know who I am.”

While Swansea will be the underdogs heading into the game, the stopper isn’t ruling out a surprise result.

“They have got really good individuals and a lot of quality," Vigouroux said.

“But if we can go and play the way we have in the last two games, you never know what happens.”