'He's been brilliant': Vincent Kompany gives Burnley's Sander Berge his backing after rare mistake vs Manchester United

Vincent Kompany has no concerns over Sander Berge’s ability to bounce back from his uncharacteristic mistake against Manchester United.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 30th Apr 2024, 08:00 BST
The 26-year-old, who has been Burnley’s best player this season, was in fine form at Old Trafford during Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

But his performance was marred 11 minutes from time when his poor pass was cut out by Antony, who subsequently raced through on goal to give United the lead.

Thankfully the Clarets were able to hit back late on through Zeki Amdouni’s penalty to secure a potentially priceless point in their fight against relegation.

Kompany didn’t seem overly concerned by the mistake though, suggesting it’s part of the risk and reward Burnley take when they build attacks from deep.

“A mistake is what it is, you can miss goals like we did or you can do something where a player does something unbelievably well,” he said.

“But I don’t think we can let any doubt or negativity settle in, we go. We created chances, that’s where we need to focus on next time and maybe score one or two more and maybe we don’t speak about the mistake.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United is challenged by Sander Berge of Burnley during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley FC at Old Trafford on April 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United is challenged by Sander Berge of Burnley during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley FC at Old Trafford on April 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
“But other than that, it’s how we construct these chances, you can’t just give it up like this.”

Given how well Berge has performed in his debut season at Turf Moor, Kompany doesn’t expect there to be a hangover for the Norwegian.

“He’s been brilliant for us,” he said. “At times he’s been dominant against opposition midfielders, he’s given us that in recent weeks.

“Big players make mistakes, get on with it. It’s done now and the next game is an opportunity to change it all around.”

