'Heart and soul': Burnley boss Scott Parker praises 'professional' Jay Rodriguez after lack of minutes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker has praised Jay Rodriguez for the professionalism he’s shown for Burnley this season following his lack of minutes.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the veteran striker has made 11 appearances this term, only three have come from the start – and his last start came back in August.

Since that cup appearance at Wolves, Rodriguez has been limited purely to substitute appearances, seeing just 92 minutes of action off the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the 35-year-old was eventually rewarded last week when he came off the bench to bag his first goal of the campaign – and it was a timely one as his stoppage-time penalty secured a vital 1-0 win against Swansea City, which ended Burnley’s four-game winless run.

Parker had nothing but good things to say about Jay Rod after the game, paying particular attention to how well the forward has acted despite his lack of action.

“If you want to describe the word ‘professional’, Jay Rodriguez is every bit of that. He is the heart and soul, he bleeds everything Burnley Football Club is,” he said.

“The bravery and courage, when there’s only a few seconds left on the clock, to go and step up to take that penalty. One to have that courage, put his hand up and take it, but to then execute it…he deserves every bit of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Burnley's Jay Rodriguez scores the first and winning goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Swansea City AFC at Turf Moor on November 10, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images)

“He’s been nothing short of incredible since we’ve stepped in here. He bleeds everything what this football club represents and what it’s about.

“I’m so pleased for him. One because he’s executed it and we’ve got three points, but more importantly he’s not had a lot of game time, so I’m pleased he managed to get the winning goal.

“You guys have seen for no doubt many, many years, but he’s done it again which is pleasing.”

Swansea were clearly unhappy with the late penalty awarding, as referee David Webb spotted a handball in the area. But Parker felt like the official had no choice but to point to the spot.

“For me it was a clear penalty,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve not seen it back but watching it live it looked like his arm was up and it’s hit his arm, so it looked a penalty to me.”

Burnley were perhaps a little fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men earlier in the game when Josh Cullen, already on a booking, brought down a Swansea player with a cynical late challenge.

When asked if Cullen was lucky to stay on the pitch, Parker said: “Maybe. But I’ve not seen it back, so I wouldn’t want to comment on that. I’d need to look at it back to give you a definite answer.

“I thought Josh Cullen and Josh Brownhill were the driving force of this team though. In the first-half, they were the heart and soul of this team and they drove us to the dying stages.

“There was evidence that there’s something in this team that you need if you’re going to be successful. Those two are every bit of that.”