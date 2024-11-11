Son of Burnley legend Frank Casper tasked with running the club's academy

The son of Burnley legend Frank Casper has been tasked with running the club’s academy.

Chris Casper has been appointed as Burnley’s new academy manager, replacing David Longwell who recently handed in his resignation.

The 49-year-old makes the move from Salford City, where he spent eight years, initially as sporting director before becoming the club’s director of football development.

Casper, who was born in Burnley, also has his son Charlie, a 19-year-old goalkeeper, on the club’s books as part of the Under-21 setup.

“It feels amazing,” Casper told Burnley’s official website of his move. “It’s a privilege to be here.

It’s my hometown club, I grew up in the town and to be part of the club now is absolutely fantastic.

“It’s maybe fate to follow in the footsteps of my dad and my son as well. It feels surreal to be here but it’s genuinely a dream come true.”

SALFORD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 24: Chris Casper, sporting director of Salford City looks on during the Sky Bet League Two match between Salford City and Crawley Town at Moor Lane on October 24, 2020 in Salford, England.. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Casper was part of Manchester United's famed 'Class of '92' academy and went on to manage Bury after his retirement from playing.

While at Salford, he oversaw an academy which saw 46 players graduate from the youth team to make an appearance with the first-team.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time working at Salford with some wonderful people – I would also like to thank the supporters who have been brilliant in my time at the club,” Casper added.

"In particular I would like to thank the owners for their support and their trust throughout my time here, and I am grateful to them to have allowed me this opportunity."