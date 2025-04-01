'Had to be patient': How Burnley's Zeki Amdouni is getting on with loan side Benfica

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley’s Zeki Amdouni is beginning to impress with his loan side Benfica after a “period of adaptation”.

The forward is spending the season with the Portuguese giants, who are battling with Sporting for the league title.

Amdouni has made 32 appearances for the Eagles, who have the option to make his move permanent at the end of the season.

The Swiss international has scored seven times for his loan club, while also making 11 outings in the Champions League – featuring against the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

Benfica boss Bruno Lage was asked about Amdouni’s form after their recent 3-0 win against Gil Vicente.

“Zeki is an example of what I was saying a few months ago: it’s not easy to come from a team like Burnley, where you play once a week and don’t have to win every game,” he said, as per ABola.

“You come to Benfica, where you always have to perform well as a team and as an individual.

“There’s always a period of adaptation and we’ve had to be patient with him and with everyone else.

“Coming in, arriving and performing well is sometimes not easy. He’s done that and we’re very pleased with him.”

Amdouni made 37 appearances during his debut season at Turf Moor, scoring six times.

After featuring for Switzerland at the Euros, the forward started the season with Burnley, scoring during the 5-0 rout of Cardiff City, before departing close to the transfer deadline.

According to Portuguese outlet ABola, Benfica have yet decided whether to activate Amdouni’s buyout clause.