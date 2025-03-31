Burnley's fascinating predicted final finish as Leeds United slip up but Sheffield United move top
Leeds United looked to be heading back to the summit when they scored an 87th-minute goal to move 2-1 up against Swansea City.
But Zan Vipotnik levelled matters deep into stoppage-time to land a big blow to Leeds’ promotion hopes.
With Burnley holding on for a thoroughly deserved 1-0 victory against Bristol City, Scott Parker’s side now move level on points with their Yorkshire rivals.
Sheffield United, meanwhile, now boast top spot following their emphatic 3-1 victory against Coventry City on Friday night.
While Sunderland are out of the race for the top two, they consolidated their fourth place with a 1-0 home win against Millwall.
Following this weekend’s round of fixtures, the experts at Opta have updated their predicted final table, including the expected points each side will accumulate.
Leeds have regularly been tipped to finish the season as title winners, but that’s no longer the case.
Here’s the table in full:
Predicted final table
- Sheffield United – 95.70
- Leeds United – 95.31
- Burnley – 93.98
- Sunderland – 82.83
- Coventry City – 70.11
- West Brom – 68.46
- Bristol City – 67.43
- Middlesbrough – 66.50
- Sheffield Wednesday – 62.86
- Norwich City – 61.48
- Watford – 61.26
- Blackburn Rovers – 60.82
- Millwall – 60.33
- Preston North End – 58.72
- Swansea City – 54.48
- QPR – 53.73
- Portsmouth – 53.51
- Hull City – 50.44
- Stoke City – 49.61
- Oxford United – 49.56
- Cardiff City – 47.75
- Derby County – 47.35
- Luton Town – 45.66
- Plymouth Argyle – 40.39
