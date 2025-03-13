'Going to be hard': Former Burnley man provides promotion verdict in race with Leeds United and Sheffield United

Former Claret Phil Bardsley believes it’s going to be tough for Burnley to topple Leeds United and Sheffield United in the fight for automatic promotion.

With nine games remaining, the Clarets sit third in the Championship table, just two points adrift of Sheffield United in second.

Leeds United are a further two points ahead after capitalising on their rivals’ midweek draws by beating Millwall 2-0 at Elland Road last night.

While Scott Parker’s men are still right in the mix, Bardsley – who played for Burney between 2017 and 2022 – just gives the edge to the other two.

The 39-year-old, speaking to BoyleSports, who offer Premier League odds, said: "In the race for automatic promotion, I think Leeds United and Sheffield United have got so much experience at the level, it’s going to be hard for Burnley to get above them and stay there.

"Having said that, with Scott Parker at the helm, they won’t give up believing or fighting, they have a great group of players and will give it everything.

"It’ll be interesting to see if two of my former clubs get into the playoff places. If Sunderland play Burnley I’ll have to sit on the halfway line.

"It could be the most competitive play-offs ever this year, looking at what Frank Lampard has done with Coventry and their form, they probably cannot wait for the next game at the moment.

"It’s all about form in the playoffs and if they can carry on, they will give themselves a hell of a chance."