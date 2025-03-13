EFL outlines stance on parachute payments as part of independent regulator talks that will impact Burnley

EFL chief Rick Parry hopes the independent regulator would look to overhaul the current setup surrounding Premier League parachute payments.

As a club that has consistently yo-yoed between the top flight and the Championship in recent years, the Clarets are one of those clubs in the second tier to benefit from the current system.

However, that could soon be about to change. A Football Governance Bill, which is currently being scrutinised in the House of Lords, will involve a periodic ‘state of game’ report and economic assessment that could prompt change.

The Premier League has been opposed to changes to parachute payments, which are made to relegated clubs in declining amounts over their first three seasons back in the Championship.

The EFL, however, has argued that they exacerbate a financial gulf and has instead argued for a change in how media revenue is distributed.

EFL chairman Parry wants 25 per cent from Premier League TV deals to filter their way down the pyramid as well as the introduction of a “merit-based” payment system.

He told the Burnley Express: “Our starting point was to say that the big challenge for everyone in the Premier League and the Championship is the cliff edge between the two divisions, which is in excess of £100m. It’s a challenge for the teams coming up and coming down, which is ostensibly why you need a parachute.

Chairman of the English Football League, Rick Parry attends an English Football League panel fringe event on the second day of the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool, north-west England, on September 23, 2024. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“Our proposal for revenue sharing – the 75-25 formula and introduction of steeper merit rates within the Premier League and the Championship – would have halved the cliff edge to £50m. Our position has been that if you halve the cliff edge, why do you need a parachute?

“If we solve the issue systemically and properly there wouldn’t be a need for a parachute.

“Having said that, we don’t want clubs to go bust when they come down. That’s not the objective. We’re not going into the debate saying parachutes can be zero – we think they are way too high at the moment.

“It’s really interesting that if you look at the German system, they split the media revenues 80-20. You can’t even define what the split for media revenues is here. There isn’t a fixed percentage because it all flows from the parachute payments.

“Parachute clubs’ year one payments are very nearly £50m, other Championship clubs get 11 per cent of that. They get just over £5m.

“You can’t say that the EFL get X because it depends on how many parachute clubs there are, it could be between four and nine, which is a pretty barmy system in itself.

“We say we’ve got to have a complete rethink on it and instead of it being in the gift of the Premier League, deciding what they are going to pay relegated clubs, we should have an impact on that debate.

“We’re not saying they have to be abolished, we don’t want relegated clubs to go bust. But we do have to address the sustainability of clubs at every level and setting a priority of clubs being able to rise and fall safely.

“We’re not dogmatic and we’re not saying that the Labour Bill should abolish parachute payments, it doesn’t.

“The problem with the Conservative Bill was that it said that the regulator couldn’t even consider parachute payments. The point we made was that it was making the Bill pointless because in 2021 as an example year, parachute clubs received £233m and the other clubs in the Championship, the other 19, received £79m.

“Effectively, the Bill could address £79m but not £233m, which seemed to us to be utterly pointless.

“Fortunately Labour have taken that on board but it’s not abolishing parachute payments, but as part of a total economic study, parachutes will be looked at alongside all the other distributions and hopefully we’ll come up with a fairer system.”