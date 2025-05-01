'Glad you asked me': Scott Parker on why Burnley's Joe Worrall has been an unsung hero of their promotion campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has lauded Joe Worrall as an unsung hero of Burnley’s promotion campaign.

On a personal note it’s been a disappointing season for the 28-year-old, who has started just three league games despite being brought in from Nottingham Forest as a first-choice centre-back.

The former Nottingham Forest man has done nothing wrong either, but he found his spot taken by CJ Egan-Riley during a period out through injury at the start of the campaign and was unable to force his way back in.

Egan-Riley and Maxime Esteve have forged a record-breaking partnership at the heart of a Burnley defence that has matched the all-time English league records for the number of clean sheets in a season, with 30. Only 15 goals have been shipped all season.

Despite his personal disappointment, Worrall has put that to one side to take on a leadership role off the pitch.

During the recent comeback win against Coventry City, the experienced defender spent the dying minutes of the game barking orders from the touchline. He was then right in the thick of the recent celebrations following the promotion-clinching victory against Sheffield United.

After being asked about Worrall’s role this season, Parker claimed the centre-back is a player that epitomises the group’s team spirit and camaraderie.

“I'm so glad you asked me,” he responded. “Because it's things like this…I was just saying that I came in this morning and was planning my meeting and I don't know what goal [against Sheffield United] it was. It may have been the penalty and the camera shot to the side. I think it was Ashley [Barnes], I think it was Redders [Nathan Redmond], I think it was Joe Worrall. Just the sheer passion that these guys have driven from the sideline.

“Look, I've been a player, I know that it's difficult sometimes and it’s been unfortunate for Joe.

“He came in, did really, really well, had the shirt, unfortunately got injured and obviously CJ came in at that moment and it's been a struggle to get back in the side.

“But I always say to the boys that are not playing, for me, I always judge someone in terms of what they are and what they stand for when things ain't going so well and Joe probably epitomises every bit of that.

“He's out in the warm-ups before games, he comes out, he's working with the back four. He doesn't need to do that, although we obviously ask him.

“This is a guy that puts his hand up every time, boots on, helping. Even against Sheffield United, he comes on for five minutes and is just rock solid in everything he does.

“Wholeheartedly, I appreciate every single one of this group because I'm highlighting Joe here, but I could also highlight Jeremy [Sarmiento], I could highlight a tonne of others who have been rock solid in what they stand for with one goal, which is to help this team try and be successful. They're a large part of why we have been.”