'Gave the game away': Erik ten Hag's assessment of Manchester United's 'frustrating' draw with Burnley
The Red Devils looked to be heading for a fortunate three points when they edged their noses in front during the 79th minute of Saturday’s encounter at Old Trafford.
Antony was the man to break the deadlock, slotting past Aro Muric after capitalising on a rare Sander Berge mistake to score against the run of play.
But the Clarets bagged themselves a deserved point late on when Zeki Amdouni equalised from the penalty spot after the substitute had been fouled by Andre Onana.
Assessing the 1-1 draw, an under-pressure ten Hag said afterwards: “We made a strong start to the game. We created loads of chances but then we lost control in the second part of the first-half.
“Burnley came back in the game and had some chances. The second-half was all ours and we were in a winning position and we gave the game away at the end.
“It was very frustrating, it shouldn’t happen. You put yourself in difficult positions.
“Over many phases of the game we did very good, so at the end we have to take the three points and the clean sheet. We gave it away again at the end.
“We put ourselves in a winning position by playing some good football – creating loads of chances and then to give it away in the end in the final minutes, it’s so unnecessary.”
While Burnley’s goal came from the penalty spot, ten Hag also felt his side ought to have been given a spot kick.
The hosts became increasingly desperate as the game wore on, both Casemiro and Garnacho throwing themselves to the floor inside the box while there were also late appeals after a cross hit the hand of Vitinho from only a yard or two away.
“We are not lucky with the refereeing in recent weeks,” the Dutchman said.
“We’ve conceded so many penalties, this one is justified but other ones. If you make [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka in the final a penalty then what is this. Where is the consistency?”
