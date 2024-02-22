Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 21-year-old had to be stretchered off the pitch and given oxygen after suffering what looked to be a serious knee injury during Saturday’s 5-0 defeat.

Speaking for the first time since that game, manager Vincent Kompany confirmed the midfielder has suffered a serious blow.

“Unfortunately for us it was as bad as we thought,” he said.

“It’s definitely season over and maybe for the larger part of this year he won’t feature, so that’s a blow for him.

“It’s part of a career though, so we will support him as best as we can.”

When asked what specific injury he suffered, Kompany added: “I don’t want to go into specifics, but the main thing is he will recover fully. He will make a full recovery and he will be an important player for us in the future.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Aaron Ramsey of Burnley receives oxygen whilst being stretchered off the field by medical staff during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“It’s just unfortunate it happened at the time where he was coming through.”

It’s the latest in a long line of injury blows for the Clarets, considering they’re already without Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster with long-term problems.

Jordan Beyer has also been missing since the Aston Villa game at the end of 2023, but Kompany is hopeful the defender won’t be out for too long.

“It looks like he’s progressing well,” he said.

“I don’t want to put a date there, but hopefully pretty soon we will have an important player back for us.”

Burnley have also been without Mike Tresor in recent weeks, but Kompany has suggested the winger could be involved for Burnley’s must-win clash against Crystal Palace this weekend.

When asked if Tresor is available, Kompany said: “Yes, but he’s had a few unfortunate things as well. He’s been ill and things like this.

“Hopefully he will be available for the weekend.”

Tresor has struggled for regular game time since signing from Genk during the summer, starting just four league games.