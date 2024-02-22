Vincent Kompany addresses Burnley fans' frustration ahead of must win Crystal Palace clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets faithful made their voices heard on Saturday during the 5-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Once Arsenal’s third goal went in at the start of the second-half, many home supporters headed for the exits. Further exoduses occurred after the fourth and fifth goals.

It’s been a season of real struggle for Burnley, who have won just three of their 25 league games.

When asked if he can understand fans’ frustration, Kompany said: “Of course, it’s 5-0 for the opposition.

“I haven’t been at any club in the past where the fans are just standing and clapping for you at the end of a game like this.

“It’s tough, it’s part of the difficult moments when you lose a game, but you can be top of the league and lose 5-0, it’s exactly the same anywhere else.”

Burnley must now learn quickly from their mistakes and switch focus to this weekend’s crucial clash against Crystal Palace.

Kompany insists his Burnley side needs to focus on doing the basics again after producing such a poor display last time out.

“The biggest thing for me now, and this experience I do have, but you can dwell on the details of the game but it’s not about that,” he said. “It’s got to be about the basics and that’s what we have to get right before the next game.