'Full credit': Scott Parker congratulates Leeds United after pipping Burnley to the Championship title

Scott Parker congratulated Leeds United after Daniel Farke’s team pipped Burnley to the Championship title.

The Clarets looked to be heading to a third consecutive first-placed finish at this level thanks to their 3-1 final day victory over Millwall.

Leeds United were being held away at relegated Plymouth Argyle, only to snatch the win – and the league title to boot – in the 91st minute courtesy of Manor Solomon.

It means both sides finish the season on 100 points, but Leeds have the edge thanks to a goal difference +12 better than Burnley’s.

It resulted in some muted celebrations at Turf Moor at the final whistle, despite Natasha Bedingfield’s surprise appearance to perform ‘Unwritten’, which has become the unofficial anthem to Burnley’s promotion.

Addressing those mixed final day emotions, Parker explained: “It was the first time today that obviously I wanted to have an idea or a steer on Leeds' result, just because of in-game management of how we needed to attack the game or not attack the game.

“Obviously, we were aware that they were drawing and I was made aware that obviously they scored late on, so full credit to Leeds. They've got the job done in terms of a title race.

Scott Parker applauds the Burnley fans at full-time after the Millwall game. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“But like I said, as much as we came in today's game wanting to win the title and be champions, that's not to be.

“But the way we've gone about this year in terms of things that we've done, I'm really proud of the team.”