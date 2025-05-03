Scott Parker's reaction to Burnley missing out on the league title to Leeds United despite Millwall win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Missing out on the league title shouldn’t overshadow what a remarkable campaign it’s been for Burnley.

That’s according to Clarets boss Scott Parker, who led his side to a 100-point finish following a final day 3-1 win against Millwall.

It wasn’t enough for first place, however, as Leeds United produced a cruel 91st-minute winner to beat Plymouth Argyle 2-1, as they title instead went to Elland Road on goal difference.

While a record-breaking season didn’t culminate in a third straight league title at this level, Parker won’t let that put a dampener on Burnley’s celebrations.

“I'm absolutely delighted with us,” he said.

“The main objective today was to come here and get the three points. We finish the season on 100 points, two defeats all year, 33 unbeaten, 16 or however many goals conceded, that's all I could ask for really.

“I think if you'd have said to us at any point that 100 points this year wouldn't have managed to get you the title, I think we would have sat in this room thinking ‘no chance’.

Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, poses for a photo with the Sky Bet Championship runners up trophy, after the teams 3-1 victory in during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Millwall FC at Turf Moor on May 03, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“It's proven to be the case though and we lose the title on goal difference this year, which is a little bit disappointing, but I won't let that overshadow the remarkable season that we've had this year.”

The Clarets had to come from behind to claim their victory after Mihailo Ivanovic had given the visitors a surprise lead.

But a Josh Brownhill brace and a Jaidon Anthony strike saw the Clarets comfortably win to ensure they remain unbeaten at home for the whole season.

“We showed massive character today, obviously came from behind, scored straight away and showed a real intent about us,” Parker added.

“Over the last few weeks we've obviously gone a goal behind, but the team have managed to claw their way back.

“I thought we were well worthy of the three points today, to be honest with you. I think the scoreline probably doesn't reflect the dominance that we had in the game.

“We probed, we pushed, we missed some big chances today and like I said, we were well worthy of the three points.”