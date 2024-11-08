'From my perspective': West Brom boss Carlos Corberan provides alternative take on Burnley's disallowed goal

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan felt the referee made the right call to controversially disallow Jaidon Anthony’s goal for Burnley.

Tom Nield made the contentious decision to rule out the winger’s header just before the hour mark during Thursday night’s goalless draw at The Hawthorns.

Most observers agreed it was a soft decision, with replays clearly showing Anthony made minimal contact with the back of Callum Styles as he nodded home at the back post.

Corberan, however, felt Nield made the right call, as his side drew for the sixth game running.

“We were better in the first-half than in the second,” he said. “In the first-half we managed to find a fluidity and we were more able to create some opportunities to score.

“We created more chances than Burnley in the first-half. In the last 15 minutes of the game we were closer to the level we needed to be at to try and win the game.

“In the first half hour of the second-half we couldn’t break their structure and they managed to create some goalscoring chances.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Carlos Corberan Manager of West Bromwich Albion looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Burnley FC at The Hawthorns on November 07, 2024 in West Bromwich, England.

“The first-half was more for us in terms of chances, but the second-half was Burnley’s in terms of chances. Their chances, for me, were clearer than the ones we created.

“We weren’t clinical in the game and in our final decisions, whether that be in front of goal, making the right pass or using the best option.

“They put the ball in the net and it looked like a foul from my perspective sat near the bench, but you never know if the contact is enough or not enough to give the decision.

“Every draw is different. We cannot be happy with a draw as West Bromwich Albion. However, the draw tells you what you have done well and things you can do better, especially when we are accumulating a number of these particular results.

“In football and in life, you need to show the belief of what we can do on the pitch to change this momentum and start achieving the results we want to achieve.

“We know how competitive the Championship is and this doesn’t come as a surprise to us. We need to keep insisting on things we are doing well to find the results we want to achieve.”