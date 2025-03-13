Foster, Beyer and Ramsey: Burnley injury update ahead of Swansea City clash

Burnley will make a late decision on Lyle Foster’s availability for Saturday’s clash against Swansea City.

Parker felt Foster may have been able to continue, but given the Clarets only had one tranche of subs remaining, he couldn’t afford to risk keeping him on.

“We just need to check on him, but he's improved drastically from the other night,” he said.

“Maybe there was an option not to bring him off, but we only had one more sequence of subs remaining, so I didn't want to run the risk of bringing two on and then Lyle couldn't go there.

“But he's coming better today, so we'll see where we are tomorrow with Lyle to know exactly where we are.”

Since Tuesday night’s game, Foster has been named in South Africa’s squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Lyle Foster picked up an injury against West Brom. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

However, the 24-year-old is unlikely to travel if he’s not fit to face Swansea on Saturday.

“It depends really,” Parker added.

“I think if he's not fit for the weekend, then it's probably highly unlikely that he would travel.

“I suppose it would just depend on timescales of where we see it. Again, we'll make that call and we'll see where we are tomorrow with Lyle.”

Elsewhere, the Clarets also have Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor sidelined.

When asked if any of those six could be back involved after the upcoming international break, Parker said: “Aaron Ramsey's heading in the right direction. We're hoping for him to get some 11v11 exposure during the international break, which will probably be in-house.

“But he's heading in the right direction. We've been really pleased with his progression and how well he's pushed on, so I think he's probably the main one out of the long term.

“Jordan as well, to be honest, Jordan is flying. He’s still some time away, so I don't want to give anyone any massive hope, but certainly he's doing very, very well.

“We're extremely pleased with Jordan and he’s been back on the grass running, so yeah, he's doing well.”