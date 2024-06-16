Former Burnley men star as England veterans side seal international glory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A trio of former Burnley players helped England retain the Seniors World Cup and become seven-time winners of the prestigious tournament.

Dean West and Ian Cox were part of the England Veterans team which comprised of ex-professionals and semi-pros.

Steve Jones, meanwhile, scored the headed winning goal in the 1-0 final win against New Zealand.

Former Premier League players Barry Hayles and Dean Burton also made up the squad that had to play five games of 80 minutes in just six days in searing heat in Bangkok, Thailand.

The competition, which was made up of eight teams, possesses unique rules where there has to be a minimum of three over-50s on the pitch at all times.

The Three Lions were held to a 0-0 draw in their opening game against a strong Australian side that boasted a number of former Perth Glory players and others with EFL experience.

Manager Paul Bell was satisfied with the result though after injuries and illness had disrupted their preparation during the build-up.

5 Jan 2002: Dean West of Burnley guards the near post during the AXA sponsored FA Cup third round match against Canvey Island played at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England. Burnley won the match 4-1. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Gary M. Prior/Getty Images

England followed up their goalless draw with a convincing 3-0 win against Vietnam, where Jones once again starred with a hat-trick.

A day later, hosts Thailand required a win to secure a semi-final place at England’s expense, but it was Jones again who denied them with a brace in a 2-1 victory.

Australia, however, pipped them to top position on goals scored which set the English up for a tricky semi-final tie against Iran, the side they’d beaten in last year’s final, and a side that was made up of several ex-internationals.

In a tense and tight encounter with few clear-cut chances, the match seemed to be slipping away from the holders when former York City midfielder Jon Challinor was sent off for a second yellow card with 20 minutes still remaining.

But the Three Lions produced a determined rearguard action before snatching the win late on with a breakaway in the final minute, which saw Jones taking his only chance of the game to secure a 1-0 win.

The final saw England come up against the unexpected opponents of New Zealand, who had sneaked past Australia on penalties.

England got the job done and it was Jones who was the star man once again, producing a deft heading 13 minutes into the second-half.

The success means that England have now won the Seniors World Cup seven times since first participating in 2008.

