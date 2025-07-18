Former Burnley goalkeeper seals loan switch to Steve Bruce's Blackpool

Former Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has sealed a loan switch to Steve Bruce’s Blackpool.

The 28-year-old departed Turf Moor permanently last summer to link up with Birmingham City, signing a four-year contract.

While he started the campaign as their number one, he was soon displaced and made just 16 appearances in total.

It came as the Blues stormed to the League One title with 111 points to secure their instant return to the Championship.

In a bid for more game time, Peacock-Farrell has left St Andrew’s to join Blackpool on a season-long loan.

“I’m really excited to get started as this season is going to be a brilliant challenge for me and I believe this club is going to do good things this year,” Peacock-Farrell said of his move to Bloomfield Road.

“Collectively as a team it looks like a great squad to be a part of.”

Peacock-Farrell struggled for game time with Birmingham last season (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The stopper first joined Burnley from Leeds United in 2019 and made 24 appearances for the club over four seasons.

The Northern Ireland international spent his final season at Turf Moor on loan with Danish side Aarhus, where he kept 11 clean sheets in all competitions.

Seasiders boss Steve Bruce added: “Bailey arrives at the club with great pedigree, with nearly 50 international caps to his name.

“He is someone we were keen to get in ahead of the start of the start of the season, so to have got the deal over the line with two weeks to go is great news.

“In both Bailey and Franco [Ravizzoli] we have two goalkeepers who can compete and push one another which we believe is a real positive as we look ahead to the new season.”

