Former Burnley boss set to rejoin hometown club and link up with Mike Garlick

Former Burnley boss Steve Cotterill is set to rejoin his former club Cheltenham Town – where he will link up with Mike Garlick.

The 61-year-old is in advanced talks with the League Two strugglers, with his appointment expected within the next 48 hours according to Gloucestershire Live.

A fans’ favourite at Whaddon Road, Cotterill led his hometown club to three promotions in five-and-a-half seasons between 1997 and 2002.

He’s widely regarded as the club’s most successful manager in the club’s history.

He attended the recent 3-0 defeat to Oldham Athletic, which spelled the end of Michael Flynn’s time in charge – leaving Cheltenham rooted to the bottom of the League Two table.

Cotterill will be appointed by new Cheltenham owner and former Burnley chairman Mike Garlock, who recently completed a takeover.

Cotterill previously managed the Robins between 1997 and 2002 (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

He was most recently in work at Forest Green, where he was controversially sacked after narrowly missing out of promotion. He was subsequently replaced by Robbie Savage.

Cotterill also managed the likes of Stoke City, Portsmouth, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Birmingham City during a stellar 29-year career.

