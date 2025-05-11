Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche 'in the frame' to take over at relegated Premier League club

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche is reportedly in the frame to take over at Leicester City this summer.

Ruud van Nistelrooy currently remains in charge of the Foxes, who are heading back to the Championship next season.

Already relegated to the second tier, Leicester sit 19th in the table and 16 points adrift of West Ham in 17th, with three games left to play.

According to The Sun, the Foxes are scouring the market for a replacement for van Nistelrooy, who has lost 17 of the 24 games he’s taken charge of this season.

While a coach in the mould of former Southampton boss Russell Martin has also been considered, it’s claimed the King Power Stadium outfit are keen to appoint a manager who has prior experience of getting clubs promoted to the Premier League.

Dyche, of course, achieved that on two separate occasions with the Clarets.

It’s also reported that Dyche was open to joining the Foxes once they parted ways with Steve Cooper earlier this season, but they instead opted to go with van Nistelrooy.

Dyche has been out of work since leaving Everton in January (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The 53-year-old has been out of work since leaving Everton in January following a poor season in the top flight.

Dyche’s contract was due to expire at the end of the season but the club’s new owners, the Friedkin Group, decided to wield the axe straight away.

At the time, the Toffees had won just one of their last 11 games, leaving them just a point ahead of the relegation zone.

David Moyes returned to Goodison Park and successfully steered them away from trouble. They now sit 13th, 20 points clear of the relegation zone.