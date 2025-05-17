Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche discusses his managerial future amid Leicester City links
The 53-year-old has been keeping himself busy since being sacked by Everton in January.
Earlier this week, reports emerged suggesting Dyche was in the frame to take over at Leicester City should Ruud van Nistelrooy move on this summer following the Foxes relegation.
Dyche, however, claims he’s more than happy to remain patient and wait for the right opportunity
When asked by Gary Neville on The Overlap if he’s looking to get back into management, Dyche replied: “I’m not at the moment. I think the timing is wrong anyway, not my timing but clubs are going to have this time to fathom out what they’re doing and that sort of stuff.
“I got offered a couple of stuff straight away [after Everton] but I just went no, that’s not for me now, but I’ll just see what comes along and you never say never.
“It’s like the Everton thing, I was going along alright, I was living my life, enjoying a break, did some media bits and some charity bits and other things, but the Everton thing comes up and you get that bug, or you don’t. You either get that taste in your mouth or it’s not for me, so it’s not an exact moment in time.”
Having taken over at Everton during a period of great instability off the pitch, Dyche was brought in to ensure the Toffees remained a Premier League side.
Despite being hit with two points deductions, Dyche kept Everton in the top flight before their form tailed off the following season, sparking the managerial change which saw David Moyes return to Merseyside.
“Most people think I’m a firefighter now,” Dyche added. “So you get your big hose out and that’s your job. But at Everton, I knew why I had been brought in here. What’s wrong with that?
“Businesses around the world bring in different CEOs or managers or whatever to do a different job and take them forward in a different way.
“Mine was to manage a semi-crisis, that was my actual job. They weren’t bringing me in to play 3-4-3 and get the goalie to chip the ball over the centre forward’s head. They wanted me to keep Everton in the league to keep the money coming in. That was my job, that was my remit. There’s nothing wrong with that.
“If you want that job doing, I’m probably going to have a good go at it. You can’t guarantee it but I’m going to have a good go at it. I’m going to get a handle of it.
“I’m not scared of that at all, if someone needs that then fine, you’re the clean-up guy and then we’ll get one of the fashionistas in after you. But I tell you one thing, it pays well! You get that big hose out, oh it pays well.”
Dyche was speaking to The Overlap, in association with SkyBet