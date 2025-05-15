Former Burnley striker nominated for Premier League player of the season alongside Van Dijk, Rice and Salah

Former Burnley striker Chris Wood has been shortlisted for the Premier League’s player of the season following his prolific campaign for Nottingham Forest.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old has enjoyed the best season of his career, scoring 30 goals for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men this season to help fire Forest to European qualification.

While it’s yet to be determined if Forest will qualify for the Champions League, they’re still guaranteed to play in some type of European competition for the first time in three decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been some return to form for the Kiwi, who left Turf Moor in January 2022 to join Newcastle United. The striker scored 49 times in 144 games for the Clarets.

After making the switch to the City Ground in the summer of 2023, Wood has since netted an impressive 34 goals in 53 league starts.

He’s not the only Forest player to be shortlisted for the player of the season award, with his teammate Morgan Gibbs-White also being nominated.

Liverpool trio Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Mo Salah are also included on the list, alongside Arsenal’s Declan Rice, Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo and Newcastle United hitman Alexander Isak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wood has scored 20 league goals for Nottingham Forest this season (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

Salah is the heavy favourite to win the award, having produced five more goals and six more assists than any other player on his way to firing Liverpool to the title.

The winner of the award will be decided by a public vote, with the winner to be announced on Saturday, May 24.