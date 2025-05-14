Watch as emotional Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe thanks Burnley fan for hospital care

An emotional Eddie Howe was almost brought to tears as he thanked a Burnley fan for the care he received while in hospital.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Newcastle United boss and former Clarets chief was admitted in April after contracting pneumonia.

The 47-year-old was forced to miss three games but has since made a full recovery and subsequently returned to the dugout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After getting back on his feet, Howe wanted to return to the hospital to thank the staff that took care of him during his stay.

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given also joined him as he spoke to doctors and nurses.

In a video shared by the Premier League, Howe could even be seen thanking his consultant – Burnley fan Charlotte – via video call, as she was away on holiday.

Howe also gifted her a Clarets shirt and invited her to attend the game between Newcastle and Burnley at St James’ Park in the Premier League next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe was hospitalised after suffering with pneumonia (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Magpies boss said: "Just for a massive thank you for how you and your team looked after me. Really grateful.”

Charlotte joked: "I don't wish to do it again, but it was a pleasure."

Howe then admitted that he was "getting a bit emotional" as he choked up over the phone call.

While in the car on his way to the hospital, Howe had earlier discussed his recovery with former Toon Army keeper Given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am feeling pretty good. Every day I feel stronger,” he said.

"I was seen to straight away and was diagnosed really quickly with pneumonia and the scan has come back with something on it.

"And that treatment would start straight away."