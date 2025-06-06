Former Burnley boss among early frontrunners for Middlesbrough job after Michael Carrick sacking

Middlesbrough are on the lookout for a new boss after opting to part ways with Michael Carrick after a disappointing Championship campaign.

Despite holding Burnley to two draws last season, the Riverside outfit could only finish the season in 10th place, four points off the play-offs.

It brings an end to the 43-year-old’s two-and-a-half-year spell on Teesside, which began with a play-off finish in his first season in charge before failing to follow up on that success with two underwhelming campaigns.

A number of names have been linked to the post since Carrick’s dismissal was confirmed.

The early favourite, according to the bookies, is former Nottingham Forest and Leicester City chief Steve Cooper.

Rob Edwards, most recently of Luton Town, is also well fancied alongside former Burnley man Sean Dyche, who has been out of work since leaving Everton in January.

Speaking recently on The Overlap, Dyche claimed he was in no rush to return to the managerial game.

Carrick was sacked by Boro after failing to reach the Championship play-offs (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Another interesting name on the list is former Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson, who left Ewood Park in February 2024 to link up with the Swedish national team.

Bookies’ odds

Steve Cooper – 5/2

Sean Dyche – 3/1

Rob Edwards – 3/1

Jon Dahl Tomasson – 4/1

Danny Rohl – 9/2

Robbie Keane – 5/1

Brian Priske – 8/1

Tom Cleverley – 14/1

Gary O’Neil – 16/1

Dave Challinor – 20/1

Steven Gerrard – 20/1

Ruben Selles – 25/1

