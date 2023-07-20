'For my career': Burnley's latest recruit Zeki Amdouni reveals key factor behind Turf Moor move

The 22-year-old became the club’s fifth summer signing on Wednesday when he made the move from Basel for an undisclosed fee.

Amdouni, who has agreed a five-year deal at Turf Moor, had previous interest from the likes of Borussia Monchengladbach and Lazio, but it’s Kompany’s men who have sealed his sought-after signature.

“I’m very happy to be here and I’m excited to start,” Amdouni told Clarets+.

“The last two months were very important to me. I spoke with the coach and he really wanted me. Also, I really wanted to work with him, for me that’s the most important.

“For my career, to choose a good club, where the coach wants you is important to me.”

The Swiss international, who has scored five times in his first five appearances for his country, bolsters Burnley’s forward line following the recent departure of Ashley Barnes.

Amdouni has signed a five-year contract at Turf Moor. Picture: Burnley FC

Kompany has been on the lookout for a new number nine since the club’s fans’ favourite left to join Norwich City following the expiration of his contract at Turf Moor.

Metz striker Georges Mikautadze had also been linked, but it’s Amdouni – who has been on a two-year loan with Basel from Lausanne Sport - who has made the move to East Lancashire ahead of the new Premier League season.

The exciting forward fired in 19 goals in 50 appearances last season, including seven in nine in the Europa Conference League during Basel’s run to the semi-finals, where they lost to Fiorentina.

Because of his impressive recent form, Amdouni is confident of making the step up to the Premier League.

“I know it’s the best league in the world. It’s not easy for sure but I am confident and with the coach and the staff that I can do good things here,” he added.

“I watched for sure, when you were in the Championship, I watched two games I think, and I saw the football he [Kompany] managed was really good. For me, my football, it’s perfect.