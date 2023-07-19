Exciting Basel forward becomes Burnley's fifth signing of the summer as further additions loom

The 22-year-old has penned a five-year deal with Vincent Kompany’s men and becomes the club’s fifth signing of the summer.

The Swiss international, who has scored five times in his first five appearances for his country, bolsters Burnley’s forward line following the recent departure of Ashley Barnes.

Kompany has been on the lookout for a new number nine since the club’s fans’ favourite left to join Norwich City following the expiration of his contract at Turf Moor.

Metz striker Georges Mikautadze had also been linked, but it’s Amoundi – who has been on a two-year loan with Basel from Lausanne Sport – who has made the move to East Lancashire ahead of the new Premier League season.

The exciting forward fired in 19 goals in 50 appearances last season, including seven in nine in the Europa Conference League during Basel’s run to the semi-finals, where they lost to Fiorentina.

Lazio and Borussia Monchengladbach have previously been credited with interest.

Amdouni has penned a five-year deal on his move to Turf Moor

Outlining his style of play in an interview with UEFA, Amdouni described himself as a “false nine” who likes to get involved in the build-up play.

“As a kid, I was always a forward because I was a good finisher,” he said.

“I was never the typical strong forward who kept the ball, who touched five balls per half. I was always a player with technique and I always wanted to touch the ball. I always wanted to participate in the game, I always liked to help score.

“This is something I still like to do, but obviously it's even better if I can help out by scoring myself. Since I was little, I have been this false nine, you could say.”

Amdouni becomes the latest name to join Burnley ahead of their return to the Premier League, following in the footsteps of Jordan Beyer, Michael Obafemi, Dara O’Shea and Lawrence Vigouroux.