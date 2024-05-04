Fofana dropped: Burnley's confirmed starting XI for Newcastle United clash as Kompany makes key change
and live on Freeview channel 276
David Fofana makes way, dropping down to the bench as Brownhill joins Josh Cullen and Sander Berge in Burnley’s midfield.
It’s Brownhill’s first start for Burnley since being sent off against Crystal Palace in February.
The Clarets are otherwise unchanged from their 1-1 draw against Manchester United last time out as they look to pick up a huge win in their fight against relegation.
As it stands, Kompany’s men are two points adrift of safety with only three games remaining.
Elsewhere on the injury front, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are all sidelined.
As for Newcastle, they’ve made two changes to the side that thrashed Sheffield United 5-1 last week.
Former Claret Nick Pope, who has been out injured with a shoulder injury since the start of December, is back on the bench.
Kieran Trippier, meanwhile, remains out.
TEAMS
Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Vitinho, Cullen, Brownhill, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Foster
Subs: Trafford, Ekdal, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Benson, Tresor, Amdouni, Rodriguez, Fofana
Newcastle: Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Hall, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Murphy, Gordon, Wilson, Isak
Subs: Pope, Dummett, White, Murphy, Joelinton, Anderson, Ritchie, Barnes, Almiron
Referee: Anthony Taylor
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.