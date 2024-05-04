Fofana dropped: Burnley's confirmed starting XI for Newcastle United clash as Kompany makes key change

Josh Brownhill has been reinstated to Burnley’s starting XI as Vincent Kompany makes one change to his side for today’s clash against Newcastle United.
David Fofana makes way, dropping down to the bench as Brownhill joins Josh Cullen and Sander Berge in Burnley’s midfield.

It’s Brownhill’s first start for Burnley since being sent off against Crystal Palace in February.

The Clarets are otherwise unchanged from their 1-1 draw against Manchester United last time out as they look to pick up a huge win in their fight against relegation.

As it stands, Kompany’s men are two points adrift of safety with only three games remaining.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are all sidelined.

As for Newcastle, they’ve made two changes to the side that thrashed Sheffield United 5-1 last week.

Burnley's Ivorian striker #23 David Datro Fofana (C) fights for the ball with Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder #18 Casemiro (R) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 27, 2024. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)Burnley's Ivorian striker #23 David Datro Fofana (C) fights for the ball with Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder #18 Casemiro (R) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 27, 2024. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Former Claret Nick Pope, who has been out injured with a shoulder injury since the start of December, is back on the bench.

Kieran Trippier, meanwhile, remains out.

TEAMS

Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Vitinho, Cullen, Brownhill, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Foster

Subs: Trafford, Ekdal, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Benson, Tresor, Amdouni, Rodriguez, Fofana

Newcastle: Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Hall, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Murphy, Gordon, Wilson, Isak

Subs: Pope, Dummett, White, Murphy, Joelinton, Anderson, Ritchie, Barnes, Almiron

Referee: Anthony Taylor

