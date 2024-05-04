Vincent Kompany's warning to Burnley players amid relegation fight with Luton Town and Nottingham Forest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heading into the final three games of the season, the Clarets find themselves two points adrift of safety in 19th.

While Kompany’s men need to take care of their own results first and foremost, they will also be keeping their fingers crossed that results for both Luton Town and Nottingham Forest go their way. But the results of their rivals will be immaterial unless Burnley keep in touch.

“We don’t have that luxury in the Premier League of being the best team at managing games at the moment. We’ve got to go all out,” Kompany said.

“Like at Old Trafford, we still had a couple of chances after we equalised and that’s what works for our team right now.

“Fast forward a couple of years and we might find different ways to solve certain situations, but for us focusing on Nottingham Forest and Luton doesn’t help us one bit.

“We go and if Luton win their next three games, they’re the ones staying in the league anyway. I don’t think we can focus on this and if they achieve it, well done to them if that’s what they achieve. We have to do what we have to do, that’s the main thing.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley FC at Old Trafford on April 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Burnley have at least given themselves a fighting chance thanks to their best spell of the season, losing just one of their last eight games.

When asked if there’s a twinge of frustration that Burnley’s run has come so late in the day, Kompany added: “Yeah, but I keep the frustration completely out of this place. That’s important, so I don’t live with that frustration to be honest.

“It does feel like we would be happy for the league to continue, we would be happy to play more games.

“That’s not the case, but it’s still the mission for us to start the game with the hope and the belief we can win a game and that’s still in the building. That’s a good feeling to have when you come into the toughest league in the world.”

Heading into this afternoon’s clash against Newcastle United, Kompany just wants his troops to replicate their recent performances.

“I want to see more of the same in terms of energy and in terms of how we’ve approached the games in recent weeks,” he said.