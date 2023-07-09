‘First and foremost’: Dara O’Shea sets Burnley objective following summer move from West Brom

The 24-year-old will line up for the Clarets in the top flight next season after making the move from West Brom for a rumoured £7m fee.

Vincent Kompany’s first objective will be to maintain Burnley’s Premier League status following their promotion, but there’s a feeling his men can perhaps shock one or two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what he wants to achieve at Turf Moor, O’Shea told the club’s official website: "I want to improve as a player first and foremost and I want to help the club achieve their goals, push up and be a competitive team in the Premier League.

"I’m at the stage of my career now when I want to push myself. I want to be the best I can be and this is the club that can help me do that and also I can help them too.

“Since West Brom dropped out of the Premier League it’s been an aim of mine to get back there. Unfortunately it didn’t happen with West Brom but I’m here now in the position I am.

“That time there really pushed me on, I saw the potential of what I could progress to. It’s the best league in the world with the best players, so I’m all for that.

O'Shea made the move to Turf Moor from West Brom

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Each week you’re playing against top class players, that’s really the difference. You’re playing against some great managers that set up tactically in ways you might see in the Championship, but from a player aspect it’s a huge thing to test yourself against the best opponents.”

Burnley took the Championship by storm in Kompany’s first season in charge, amassing 101 points and losing just three games all season.

O’Shea was certainly impressed by what he saw while plying his trade for West Brom, who took just one point from their two games against the Clarets last season.

"Burnley were the outstanding team last season and they achieved exceptional things. A lot of that was down to what was happening on the training field,” the Irishman added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I spoke to both Josh (Cullen) and Michael (Obafemi), I know them both well and I could see how good a project it was here. Speaking to them I understand how well they did last season.