'First and foremost': Burnley boss Scott Parker discusses Maxime Esteve's defensive displays
The 22-year-old performed well during the second half of last season in the Premier League despite Burnley’s ultimate relegation.
After turning his loan move from Montpellier permanent, the Frenchman has continued that good form into the Championship with a series of calm and collected displays at the heart of Burnley’s defence.
While Parker has been delighted with Esteve’s impact to date, Burnley’s head coach is confident he can still take his game to another level.
“I’ve been really impressed with Maxi,” he said.
“First and foremost he’s a great kid and an unbelievable professional. Just his general aura about him and his humility about the boy and his professionalism, just everything about him is a top, top boy and of course you see his quality as well.
“Again he probably fits into that bracket of having a lot of work needing to be done, there’s loads of improving and fine-turning, but he’s someone that is humble and willing to improve.
“For sure we’ve got an exceptional player in Maxi and we’re going to work tirelessly with him to keep nudging him along. But he’s been brilliant for us since I’ve been here.”
While Joe Worrall is now facing a period on the sidelines with what has been described as an impact injury, Parker believes Esteve’s stint playing alongside the experienced centre-back was of huge benefit.
He added: “It was very similar at Bournemouth when I brought in Gary Cahill to play alongside Lloyd Kelly. In a back unit that experience, which Joe has got, in terms of nurturing and bringing Maxi through has been massive.
“Joe brings a massive amount of experience, along with John Egan to be fair. These are two players at centre half who have got the t-shirt, understand the position and can use their intelligence in certain moments. For sure they will help Maxi and no doubt Joe has done that partnering with him.
“There’s already a constant there and he’s helping Maxi develop and push on.”