Absence of Joe Worrall and Zian Flemming explained for Burnley's draw against Oxford United
All three players missed Burnley’s goalless draw against Oxford United at the weekend, as Scott Parker’s men failed to make it three wins from three.
Roberts had been a fitness doubt prior to the game, but the absences of both Worrall and Flemming were unexpected.
When asked why Worrall was missing at the Kassam, Parker said: “Joe Worrall was a forced change. Hopefully he won’t be out for too long.
“It’s an impact injury. We’ll see [how long he will be out for], we’re just managing that at this moment in time.”
Roberts, meanwhile, has missed Burnley’s last three games after picking up a knock while away on international duty with Wales.
Flemming also arrived at Turf Moor having not played for Millwall this season due to a slight calf strain, although he was fit enough to feature against both Leeds United and Portsmouth.
Parker will now be hoping the duo will recover in time to play some part against Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night.
“Both are still struggling,” he added. “But I’m hoping they will be back this week. Today was probably a little bit early for them.
“Hopefully we can get them back fit.”
Elsewhere, the Clarets still have a number of longer-term concerns, with Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor all out.
“I think injuries are restricting us a little bit,” Parker said. “It’s a shame we’ve picked up some injuries. You could see that in terms of what we had at our disposal against Oxford.
“Hopefully we can get them back fit in terms of the boys in and around it and I can select a team to try and win the game.”
