Scott Parker on Burnley's 'tough' Plymouth Argyle clash, back-to-back home games and styles of play
The Clarets will be looking to get back to winning ways after being held to a frustrating goalless draw at Oxford United on Saturday.
Plymouth are up first on Tuesday night before the Clarets host Lancashire rivals Preston North End at Turf Moor on Saturday lunchtime.
After a rocky start under Wayne Rooney, Plymouth have improved of late, winning two of their last three league games to sit 16th in the Championship table, three points clear of the bottom three.
“It’s a tough game for sure,” Parker said. “I watched the game on Friday night [a 3-1 win against Luton] and they look a good side that are progressing well. After a few wins confidence is high.
“We’ve got two home games now though back-to-back so we’re looking forward to them. We understand the challenges we face on Tuesday night.
“They’re a passing team that want to stretch you with the ball. They’re a possession team with a lot of movements, so they’re going to come and try and dominate the game in terms of how they play and we need to be fully prepared for that.
“It’s a quick turnaround for us so we need to prepare the team how we see best to manage the game in midweek.”
In Burnley’s last two games against Portsmouth and Oxford, they faced sides that were content to sit back and frustrate Parker’s side.
Burnley’s head coach expects Plymouth to be a bit more adventurous though with the ball at their feet.
“There’s obviously different ways,” he added. “I’m sure teams, like we do, analyse how we play and see our threats and work out how best to play against us.
“Oxford did that against us and came away with a point, so everyone varies.”
