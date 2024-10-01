Scott Parker on Burnley's 'tough' Plymouth Argyle clash, back-to-back home games and styles of play

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker is keen to take full advantage of Burnley’s back-to-back home games this week – starting with Plymouth Argyle tomorrow night.

The Clarets will be looking to get back to winning ways after being held to a frustrating goalless draw at Oxford United on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plymouth are up first on Tuesday night before the Clarets host Lancashire rivals Preston North End at Turf Moor on Saturday lunchtime.

After a rocky start under Wayne Rooney, Plymouth have improved of late, winning two of their last three league games to sit 16th in the Championship table, three points clear of the bottom three.

“It’s a tough game for sure,” Parker said. “I watched the game on Friday night [a 3-1 win against Luton] and they look a good side that are progressing well. After a few wins confidence is high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got two home games now though back-to-back so we’re looking forward to them. We understand the challenges we face on Tuesday night.

“They’re a passing team that want to stretch you with the ball. They’re a possession team with a lot of movements, so they’re going to come and try and dominate the game in terms of how they play and we need to be fully prepared for that.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Burnley Head Coach / Manager Scott Parker reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Portsmouth FC at Turf Moor on September 21, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)

“It’s a quick turnaround for us so we need to prepare the team how we see best to manage the game in midweek.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Burnley’s last two games against Portsmouth and Oxford, they faced sides that were content to sit back and frustrate Parker’s side.

Burnley’s head coach expects Plymouth to be a bit more adventurous though with the ball at their feet.

“There’s obviously different ways,” he added. “I’m sure teams, like we do, analyse how we play and see our threats and work out how best to play against us.

“Oxford did that against us and came away with a point, so everyone varies.”