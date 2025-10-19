'Finally!': Loum Tchaouna on why first Burnley goal had been a long time coming
The summer signing from Lazio scored Burnley’s game-deciding second goal on Saturday as the Clarets picked up their second victory of the season.
After a number of close misses, and hitting the woodwork on more than one occasion, the 22-year-old was delighted to score for the first time in Burnley colours at the nine time of asking in all competitions.
"Finally!,” he joked with Burnley’s official YouTube channel.
"After more emotions, a lot of emotion, I’m very happy and I feel excited and satisfied.
The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.
"There was a little bit of emotion [in his celebration] and there was one for my father too. He told me when you score you can salute. This one is complete.
"It’s a strong team [Leeds] because they play good, but the team defended well and the clean sheet is good for the team. I’m very satisfied for the three points.
"I am here to help the team, I give my maximum on the pitch. Now I am ready for the next week.”
Your next Burnley FC read: Daniel Farke makes surprise 'dominated' claim following Leeds United' defeat to Burnley