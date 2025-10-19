'Finally!': Loum Tchaouna on why first Burnley goal had been a long time coming

Loum Tchaouna suggested there was a sense of relief in his celebration after getting off the mark for Burnley during their win against Leeds United.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer signing from Lazio scored Burnley’s game-deciding second goal on Saturday as the Clarets picked up their second victory of the season.

After a number of close misses, and hitting the woodwork on more than one occasion, the 22-year-old was delighted to score for the first time in Burnley colours at the nine time of asking in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Finally!,” he joked with Burnley’s official YouTube channel.

"After more emotions, a lot of emotion, I’m very happy and I feel excited and satisfied.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

"There was a little bit of emotion [in his celebration] and there was one for my father too. He told me when you score you can salute. This one is complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loum Tchaouna celebrates scoring Burnley's second goal against Leeds United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"It’s a strong team [Leeds] because they play good, but the team defended well and the clean sheet is good for the team. I’m very satisfied for the three points.

"I am here to help the team, I give my maximum on the pitch. Now I am ready for the next week.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Daniel Farke makes surprise 'dominated' claim following Leeds United' defeat to Burnley