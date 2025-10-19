'Finally!': Loum Tchaouna on why first Burnley goal had been a long time coming

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 19th Oct 2025, 12:30 BST
Loum Tchaouna suggested there was a sense of relief in his celebration after getting off the mark for Burnley during their win against Leeds United.
The summer signing from Lazio scored Burnley’s game-deciding second goal on Saturday as the Clarets picked up their second victory of the season.

After a number of close misses, and hitting the woodwork on more than one occasion, the 22-year-old was delighted to score for the first time in Burnley colours at the nine time of asking in all competitions.

"Finally!,” he joked with Burnley’s official YouTube channel.

"After more emotions, a lot of emotion, I’m very happy and I feel excited and satisfied.

"There was a little bit of emotion [in his celebration] and there was one for my father too. He told me when you score you can salute. This one is complete.

Loum Tchaouna celebrates scoring Burnley's second goal against Leeds United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttardplaceholder image
Loum Tchaouna celebrates scoring Burnley's second goal against Leeds United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"It’s a strong team [Leeds] because they play good, but the team defended well and the clean sheet is good for the team. I’m very satisfied for the three points.

"I am here to help the team, I give my maximum on the pitch. Now I am ready for the next week.”

