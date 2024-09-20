'Feel appreciated': Burnley's Jaidon Anthony opens up on working with Scott Parker for a second time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jaidon Anthony is keen to repay Scott Parker’s faith after linking up with the Burnley boss for a second time in his career.

The winger scored eight goals in 48 appearances during the 2021/22 season as Parker’s then Bournemouth side clinched promotion to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old made such an impression on Parker he felt compelled to bring him to Turf Moor on a season-long loan deal.

Anthony has already made an impact, producing an assist on his debut during the derby draw against Blackburn Rovers before helping the Clarets earn a 1-0 win against promotion rivals Leeds United last time out.

Opening up on his working relationship with Parker, Anthony said: “All you want as a player is to feel appreciated.

“I know this manager very well, what he wants from his teams and players and I feel like I thrived under him before and hopefully I can do that here as well.

“When he took the job at Bournemouth, I was sort of an unknown because I hadn’t played too much football. But he put a lot of faith in me and hopefully that’s the same again here.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Jaidon Anthony Burnley runs with the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Blackburn Rovers FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

“I just want to repay that faith, give my all for him but also the team every time I’m on the pitch.

“He’s very demanding, there’s no real easy days but I feel like that’s what you need as a team if you want to be successful.

“If we train hard, that makes the games easier for us. He’s very detailed in the way he coaches, he’s hands-on and that’s good for me because I get to learn a lot every day.”

The fact Anthony already knows how Parker operates was also a key factor in the wide man’s decision to move to East Lancashire.

“Obviously it’s a completely different squad and staff too, but he works in the same way and with what he wants from his teams, so there’s definitely similarities,” he added.

“That probably helped me in terms of coming in, I already knew what he wanted from my position and how he wants me to play, so hopefully we can recreate that feeling and go up again.”