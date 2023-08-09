Ex-Southampton man Nathan Redmond has no interest in just making up the numbers at Burnley

News you can trust since 1877
Nathan Redmond insists there’s no danger of him just becoming another “number” within Burnley’s squad following his summer move to Turf Moor.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 9th Aug 2023
The 29-year-old has joined the Clarets on a free transfer following his recent departure from Turkish side Besiktas, penning a two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

The experienced wide man spent the season in Istanbul, scoring five times in 25 appearances after making the switch from Southampton.

Redmond previously made 232 appearances over a six-year spell with the Saints, scoring 30 times, before his contract ran out last summer.

Since signing for Vincent Kompany’s side, Redmond has spoken of his hunger to impress now he’s back in the Premier League.

“I feel very good,” he told Clarets+.

“Behind the scenes I’ve been talking for a little while, talking to the manager and letting the delegations talk upstairs.

Redmond has penned an initial two-year deal with the Clarets, with an option to extend by 12 months. Picture: Burnley FCRedmond has penned an initial two-year deal with the Clarets, with an option to extend by 12 months. Picture: Burnley FC
“It’s been a little while in the making, in the talks, but I’m happy it’s finally over the line.”

Redmond added: “They wanted to know if I still had the hunger and desire to play in the Premier League. They didn’t want me to come here and just be a number, they want me to compete and help the younger players, be that voice in the dressing room when times are hard and we need a bit of a lift.”

While Redmond is now one of the more experienced individuals in Burnley’s squad, he knows there’s still plenty of development to come under Kompany.

“I’m eager to learn, eager to process all the information, so it’s exciting times ahead,” he added.

“I’ve still got that hunger and that desire, I’ve got that love for football. Over in Turkey I’d still watch every game I could, albeit we were two hours ahead so the 8pm kick-offs when you’ve got a couple of little ones running around, it was a little hard.

“But my hunger and passion for the game will never, ever leave and it’s one of the things the manager alluded to when he was speaking to me. He could hear it, he could see it on my face.”

