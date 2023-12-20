Ex-Burnley man makes shock move to come out of retirement & join side in 9th tier of English football
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 38-year-old announced he was calling it a day back in 2021, ending his 19-year stint as a professional.
But the former Claret has now announced a remarkable comeback to join North West Counties League Premier Division side Wythenshawe Town.
Boyd made over 100 appearances for Burnley between 2014 and 2017 after signing from Hull City for a rumoured £3m fee.
He won the club’s player of the year award in his first season at Turf Moor, before helping Sean Dyche’s men return to the Premier League at the first attempt during the 2015/16 campaign.
Boyd then played in 36 of Burnley’s 38 league games the following season as Burnley finished 16th in the top flight.
The attacking midfielder was perhaps best remembered for his six years with Peterborough United between 2007 and 2013. Boyd was a talismanic figure for Posh and was part of three promotion-winning campaigns.
Posh brought him back in 2019 but his second spell did not prove as successful as his first.
Boyd also played for Stevenage, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Salford City, while he also earned two international caps for Scotland.
He isn’t the only former Claret to pop up in non-league, with Matt Lowton recently dropping down to the eighth tier of English football to sign for Witton Albion.
Wythenshawe currently sit top of the North West Counties League Premier Division, in the ninth tier of the English football pyramid.