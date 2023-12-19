Fulham hit by suspension blow ahead of Burnley game as in-form striker sent off for 'kung-fu style' tackle
The 32-year-old had scored three goals in his last two games heading into Saturday’s game against Newcastle United.
But the former Wolves man was shown a straight red card for what has been described as a ‘kung-fu style’ tackle on Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff.
Fulham, who had previously enjoyed back-to-back 5-0 wins, were drawing 0-0 at the time of Jimenez’s dismissal, but were eventually beaten 3-0 by Eddie Howe’s men.
Fulham boss Marco Silva hit out at referee Samuel Barrott after the game, suggesting Newcastle’s Jamaal Lascelles should have been punished for an elbow on Jimenez before the striker was sent off.
"It was probably the quiet game Newcastle needed after the midweek Champions League game. It wasn't our fault, the quiet game in the end,” Silva said.
"Before the red card it was a clear elbow from Lascelles. He knew Raul was there. The elbow out. Until the 21st minute [in] all the moments, the referee didn't give us one foul. For Newcastle, it was a free-kick every time.
“These types of games, the referee has to have the ability to handle the pressure because always with the home crowd.
“The Premier League should decide [upon] a referee with the experience and ability to handle pressure.
“This is the best example of a referee who doesn't have the experience to handle the pressure. Any doubt, any foul, he didn't give one. Even the elbow in the face of Raul.”
Jimenez will now be missing for three games through suspension, while Tim Ream (calf) and Adama Traore (hamstring) are both likely to miss out through injury.
Traore, the former Wolves winger, has only made two appearances for Fulham since making the move from Molineux during the summer.
Calvin Bassey, however, should be back available after missing the Newcastle game with illness.
Silva’s side are in Carabao Cup quarter-final action tonight against Everton, while Burnley have a full week to prepare for their trip to Craven Cottage.
Fulham currently sit 11th in the table, sandwiched in between West London rivals Chelsea and Brentford.