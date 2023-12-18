News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Mixed injury news for Burnley as Vincent Kompany reveals fresh blow to key man after Everton absence

Burnley have been dealt some mixed news on the injury front following their disappointing defeat to Everton at the weekend.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 18th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
'Both boxes': What Vincent Kompany said immediately after Burnley’s defeat to Ev...

Manuel Benson and Lyle Foster returned to the fold off the bench during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Sean Dyche’s men.

Michael Obafemi was also named among the substitutes having missed two straight games with a knock.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the Clarets have been dealt a fresh blow regarding Johann Gudmundsson, who was a noticeable absentee from Burnley’s match-day squad.

Having been replaced by Jacob Bruun Larsen in the starting line-up, Kompany confirmed the 33-year-old suffered a problem in his last outing.

“He picked up something against Brighton when he came off. I hope it’s nothing serious,” he said.

Jack Cork and Luca Koleosho both remain sidelined, while Aaron Ramsey missed out against Everton after suffering a knock in the recent game against Brighton.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, inspects the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 09, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, inspects the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 09, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, inspects the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 09, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Injuries have been a constant theme of Burnley’s campaign, but Kompany knows his side are far from the only top flight club suffering.

"It’s been the story of the season for almost every team in the league,” he said.

"We’ve picked up a few injuries and we’ve had to rely on the squad.

"Having Lyle back is a big boost and with Benny, he’s been unlucky with a set of injuries, so hopefully these players will help us achieve our goals.”

Charlie Taylor will also be back available for next weekend’s trip to Fulham after serving his one-match ban.

The full-back missed the game against Everton after collecting five bookings.

Related topics:BurnleyEvertonCharlie TaylorSean Dyche