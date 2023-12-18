Mixed injury news for Burnley as Vincent Kompany reveals fresh blow to key man after Everton absence
and live on Freeview channel 276
Manuel Benson and Lyle Foster returned to the fold off the bench during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Sean Dyche’s men.
Michael Obafemi was also named among the substitutes having missed two straight games with a knock.
But the Clarets have been dealt a fresh blow regarding Johann Gudmundsson, who was a noticeable absentee from Burnley’s match-day squad.
Having been replaced by Jacob Bruun Larsen in the starting line-up, Kompany confirmed the 33-year-old suffered a problem in his last outing.
“He picked up something against Brighton when he came off. I hope it’s nothing serious,” he said.
Jack Cork and Luca Koleosho both remain sidelined, while Aaron Ramsey missed out against Everton after suffering a knock in the recent game against Brighton.
Injuries have been a constant theme of Burnley’s campaign, but Kompany knows his side are far from the only top flight club suffering.
"It’s been the story of the season for almost every team in the league,” he said.
"We’ve picked up a few injuries and we’ve had to rely on the squad.
"Having Lyle back is a big boost and with Benny, he’s been unlucky with a set of injuries, so hopefully these players will help us achieve our goals.”
Charlie Taylor will also be back available for next weekend’s trip to Fulham after serving his one-match ban.
The full-back missed the game against Everton after collecting five bookings.