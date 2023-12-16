'Both boxes': What Vincent Kompany said immediately after Burnley’s defeat to Everton
Sean Dyche had the last laugh on his return to Turf Moor as the Clarets slumped to another frustrating defeat.
Both of the away side’s goals came in the first-half, where they punished Kompany’s men for some hesitant and panicky defending.
In true Dyche style, Everton’s first came via a corner as Amadaou Onana capitalised on James Trafford’s wayward goalkeeping before Michael Keane, another former Claret, doubled their lead.
While the hosts improved in the second-half, they lacked quality in the final third and were unable to make a real fight of it, although Sander Berge did rattle the crossbar late on.
“It’s two set plays,” Kompany said.
“You can’t expect at this level to dominate every game, we’ve got to be realistic. The teams we’re facing have got players who can build up some momentum, that’s normal, but there’s not much I need to say about the overall defending or the attacking play, it’s more about both boxes today. We get done on two set plays.
“The moments we have, we have a few clear moments where we’re not able to finalise it and we get done in both boxes. That’s what you’re left to discuss.”
As a former defender of the highest quality, Kompany was understandably frustrated with the nature of Everton’s goals, but refused to criticise any individual.
“It’s a team effort, especially nowadays when every team has a strategy and things they do to create an advantage from a set play, depending on the quality of the delivery and the players who attack it,” he said.
“Credit to Everton, they’re one of the best teams in the league at doing that.
“But it’s part of the game. You don’t get to hide away from it. You don’t get to be good at some things and some others you’re not.
“You always get to feel a little bit like this game is undone by you not giving yourself a chance, which is never a good feeling.”
The result means Burnley remain 19th in the table, but are now six points adrift of safety.