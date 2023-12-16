News you can trust since 1877
Burnley player ratings vs Everton as FIVE 5/10s dished out following costly home defeat - gallery

Burnley were made to pay for a poor first-half performance during their 2-0 defeat to Sean Dyche’s Everton.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 16th Dec 2023, 19:50 GMT

Goals from Amadaou Onana and former Claret Michael Keane gave the Toffees a relatively comfortable victory at Turf Moor to stretch even further away from Vincent Kompany’s men.

Here’s how Burnley’s player rated:

Too weak from the corner for Everton’s opener. Fans also vented their frustration with the keeper’s slow distribution.

1. James Trafford - 5/10

Photo: Marc Atkins

Struggled a little bit defensively early on but improved. Ended the game at left-back following Al-Dakhil’s introduction.

2. Vitinho - 6/10

Photo: Gareth Copley

Played his teammates into trouble a couple of times with poor passes out from the back. Had his hands full with Calvert-Lewin.

3. Dara O'Shea - 5/10

Photo: Marc Atkins

Fairly solid defensively and had a shot blocked at the other end after the ball dropped to him from a corner.

4. Jordan Beyer - 6/10

Photo: OLI SCARFF

