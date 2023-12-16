Burnley were made to pay for a poor first-half performance during their 2-0 defeat to Sean Dyche’s Everton.
Goals from Amadaou Onana and former Claret Michael Keane gave the Toffees a relatively comfortable victory at Turf Moor to stretch even further away from Vincent Kompany’s men.
Here’s how Burnley’s player rated:
1. James Trafford - 5/10
Too weak from the corner for Everton’s opener. Fans also vented their frustration with the keeper’s slow distribution. Photo: Marc Atkins
2. Vitinho - 6/10
Struggled a little bit defensively early on but improved. Ended the game at left-back following Al-Dakhil’s introduction. Photo: Gareth Copley
3. Dara O'Shea - 5/10
Played his teammates into trouble a couple of times with poor passes out from the back. Had his hands full with Calvert-Lewin. Photo: Marc Atkins
4. Jordan Beyer - 6/10
Fairly solid defensively and had a shot blocked at the other end after the ball dropped to him from a corner. Photo: OLI SCARFF